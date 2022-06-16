SpaceX to launch rocket with German satellite from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Central Coast residents could hear a sonic boom on Saturday.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:19 a.m. on June 18.

About eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster back on land at the base. Officials say this could create a sonic boom potentially audible to people in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties.

The rocket will deliver the SARah-1 Earth observation satellite into orbit.

The reconnaissance satellite was built by Airbus for the German armed forces.

If the rocket does not launch on Saturday as planned, there is a backup opportunity for launch on Monday, June 20 at the same time.