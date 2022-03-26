Spark the Arts Festival hosts kick-off party

The Central Coalition of Arts Leaders (C3OAL) will present the first-ever Spark the Arts Festival for San Luis Obispo County Arts Organizations with a kick-off party on Saturday, Mar. 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the SLO Public Market.

The festival is expected to bring in regional events spanning from April to June 2022 and is intended to build audience confidence, fill empty seats, and give strength to local arts groups as they return to in-person events.

The party will be free, open to the public, and will feature booths from participating arts groups, offer limited discounts to upcoming performance events, and live music.

The Spark the Arts Festival is sponsored by the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, the Foundation for the Performing Arts Center, and other local media sponsorships.

C3OAL identified an urgent regional need to facilitate audience return to theaters in attempts of mitigating revenue losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.