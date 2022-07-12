Specialty Days returns in CA Mid-State Fair

California Mid-State Fair organizers announced the return of their specialty days where guests can enjoy perks during their visit.

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday, July 20 at the Main Gate entrance to preview the new and exciting things taking place at this year's fair.

Cattlemen and Farmers Day, Thursday, July 21, pays tribute to local cattlemen, cattlewomen, and agriculturalists.

Seniors Day, on the first Friday of the Fair, July 22. Guests 62 years and older get half off senior daily admission.

Kids Day, on the final Friday of the Fair, July 29. Kids ages 12 and under get free daily admission.

Armed Forces Day on the final Saturday of the Fair, July 30. Guests with a valid Military ID, active or retired, get free daily admission that day.

Closing Day takes place on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Guests will enjoy a parade of tractors featured in the JB Dewar Tractor Restoration program as they make their way down the midway.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year's theme is "Full Steam Ahead!"