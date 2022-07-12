Specialty Days returns in CA Mid-State Fair

California Mid-State Fair organizers announced the return of their specialty days where guests can enjoy perks during their visit.
A special ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday, July 20 at the Main Gate entrance to preview the new and exciting things taking place at this year's fair.
Those events include:
- Cattlemen and Farmers Day, Thursday, July 21, pays tribute to local cattlemen, cattlewomen, and agriculturalists.
- Seniors Day, on the first Friday of the Fair, July 22. Guests 62 years and older get half off senior daily admission.
- Kids Day, on the final Friday of the Fair, July 29. Kids ages 12 and under get free daily admission.
- Armed Forces Day on the final Saturday of the Fair, July 30. Guests with a valid Military ID, active or retired, get free daily admission that day.
- Closing Day takes place on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Guests will enjoy a parade of tractors featured in the JB Dewar Tractor Restoration program as they make their way down the midway.
The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year's theme is "Full Steam Ahead!" Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.