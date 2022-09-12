Spectators from all over California traveled to Lompoc in hopes of witnessing a rocket launch

An aerospace company attempted its second launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base today after its first rocket exploded shortly after takeoff last year.

Firefly’s second launch attempt was scrubbed after two launch attempts during the four-hour launch window.

Locals and visitors line up on Ocean Street in hopes of witnessing a rocket launch into space.

“My friend here Darren told me about it and we thought we’d come out and try to see if launch. We hear them rattle the windows all the time, so we wanted to see it up close," said Lompoc resident Jacob Glasson.

“We’re really really excited yeah, this is my first rocket launch ever," said UCSB student, Leanne Hagen.

Setting up tents and some even bringing binoculars to see the launch up close and personal.

Some spectators traveled five hours in hopes of witnessing it.

“We took off from Orange County at seven in the morning. Mainly for the kids, we wanted them to have a nice experience. Yeah learn something new and maybe open up their mind to something else in the future," said Robert Mora from Orange County.

For others, it was just luck.

“We came here for estate sale actually this morning and then we were driving to the beach and saw everyone parked alongside the street and found out that it was a rocket launch," said Hagen.

Firefly was on track to launch at 3 p.m., but aborted it just moments before liftoff due to a “drop in stage two helium supply pressure.”

Around 4:55 p.m. a second delay in launch pushed the time to 5:50 p.m. and minutes later Vandenberg officials announced the launch had been scrubbed due to a drop in helium pressure.

Firefly’s next launch window is set to be on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.