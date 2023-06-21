Speed limits may soon change in some parts of Paso Robles

The City of Paso Robles monitors portions of 60 roads, and seven of those roads could soon have lower speed limits.

Results of a recent speed zone survey conducted throughout the city of Paso Robles could bring changes to some local roads.

The city is required to conduct the survey every five years. The last time the survey was conducted was in 2018.

Changes would mean a lowered speed limit by five miles per hour for six roads including Spring and Scott streets and Buena Vista Drive. South River Road from Navajo Avenue to Niblick Road would also go from 40 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour.

“It doesn’t seem like it will make much difference to me,” said Michael Wineland, who is visiting from Los Angeles. He thinks speeds should actually be increased along Spring Street.

Police say traffic readers are placed on local roads to capture the traffic volume and speed of each vehicle. That information is then compiled along with crashes and other hazards on the road before a determination can be made on whether the speed limit should be changed.

“People already speed. Even when I was doing driver instructor tests she was like five miles over the speed limit is okay,” said Kyle Hoffan-Wood, Paso Robles resident. “People speed and people are going to be in really dangerous situations and they’re going to be turning right without using any of their blinkers, so even a couple miles less an hour it just won’t make much of a difference.”

While some areas could see lowered speed limits, the city council agenda reports state that there will be no changes made to the majority of survey areas.

Recently, Assembly Bill 43 allowed cities to have more flexibility when choosing to reduce speed limits.

If approved at Tuesday's council meeting, it is unknown when the speed limit changes would go into effect as new speed limit signs would need to be purchased and installed first.

