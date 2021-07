The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported at around 8 p.m. today a spill of produced water, which refers to the water that comes out of a well with crude oil during production, on the 1800 block of Perkins Road in Cuyama.

Officials say 30 barrels or 1,260 gallons of produced water was split at the oil lease, and it was contained before flowing into the local creeks.

Employees and a vacuum truck are on-site cleaning up the area.