"Spirit Fire" is the perfect combination of sugar and spice

Every Friday we feature an adoptable animal from the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo, this week it is time to Introduce you to Spirit Fire!

She is a nine month old kitten who is the perfect combination of sugar and spice!

She was brought to the Woods Humane Society shelter in Atascadero about a month ago from Fresno alongside her sister. Now that her sibling has been adopted, she is looking for a home even more. She is good with the other cats at the shelter, loves to cuddle and play all day!

She will be available at 11 am Friday at the Woods Humane Society "catery" in Atascadero.

Check out more info here!