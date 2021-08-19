Spooner Ranch House hosts traveling exhibit to celebrate local African American history

The Spooner Ranch House at Montaña de Oro State Park is hosting a traveling exhibit that celebrates African American history on the Central Coast.

The exhibit, called "We Are Not Strangers Here: African American Histories in Rural California," will be at the state park through Oct. 10. It opened on Aug. 15.

An exhibit launch party, which will include refreshments and a panel of local community leaders, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The panel will begin at 2 p.m. on the lawn outside the Spooner Ranch House. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or folding chair.

Montaña de Oro State Park is located at 3550 Pecho Valley Rd. in Los Osos.