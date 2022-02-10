Sporting good stores seeing increase in sales ahead of Super Bowl

With the Super Bowl just days away, local sporting gear stores are seeing an increase in sales for team items.

At the Sports Forum in San Luis Obispo, owner Kal Kastenek says Bengals attire is more popular than Rams gear.

"The two weeks leading up to Super Bowl, regardless of the teams that are in it, people get interested in football and buy their own team’s jerseys, things like that, throwing parties and going to Vegas, going to the game. A lot of people are going to the game this year,” Kastenek says.

Sportscard Fantasy’s in the Santa Maria mall is seeing popularity among Rams items.

"Well, Rams are outselling Bengals about 20 to 1, however, a lot has to do with the fact we have a lot more Rams stuff than Bengals stuff. Bengals are not traditionally one of our better sellers,” said owner Curt Miller.

Super Bowl LVI airs Sunday starting at 3 p.m. on KSBY.