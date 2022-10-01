Sports complex in San Luis Obispo vandalized, repairs to cost $25K

San Luis Obispo City officials posted on Instagram Friday images of vandalism at the Damon-Garcia Sports Complex.

The damaged items include a drinking fountain, trash can, signs, and cut fences.

City leaders say this is not the first time vandalism has occurred at the complex, with damages reported multiple times in the last few weeks.

To date, city leaders say the cost of damages to repair is about $25,000. The fountain has been restored twice, but the last time it was ripped off the mounts it was damaged beyond repair.

According to city officials, the drinking fountain will now be replaced by a new hydration station that will allow for easier filling of reusable sports bottles.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating the vandalism.

City leaders want to remind the community that they are encouraged to remember if they see something, say something and do something by reporting suspicious activity to the City of San Luis Obispo emergency line at 911 or the non-emergency line at 805-781-7312.