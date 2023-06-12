Spots still open for AmpSurf's kid's summer surf camps

AmpSurf's kid's summer surf camps kicked off on Monday and some spots are still open.

The week-long day camps run Monday through Friday from 8:30-1:30 p.m. each week this summer. The last week of camp is the week of August 11.

Camps are limited to no more than 10 kids a week. Camps are filled with surfing, beach play, playing in the ocean, making friends, and creating memories.

There are also weekly camps for those who have a disability. Interested particpants are asked to signup for one of AmpSurf's adaptive surf therapy clinics or AmpSurf's Surf on Saturdays/VetSurf program.

AmpSurf officials say they are stoked to share their love of the ocean by teaching campers about water safety and surfing fundamentals.

When kids are not catching waves, they are playing beach games, building sandcastles, and enjoying beach time with their friends.

Wetsuits, surfboards, boogie boards, certified instructors, water safety, beach games, and pop-up for shade, is provided for campers.

Campers are asked to bring sunscreen, a change of clothes, a sweatshirt, a beach towel, lunch, and water. Campers will meet at the Addie Street Surfer Parking Lot at 163 Addie Street in Pismo Beach.

It is roughly $370 per camper for one week-long kid's summer surf camp.

For more information on how to sign up, click here.