'Spray Safe' event for agricultural employees across Santa Barbara County

Agricultural employees and pesticide applicators are invited to a 'Spray Safe' event today for specialized training.

Training is held every other year. This year's program will be conducted entirely in Spanish.

The free, half-day program will focus on the best management practices for controlling drift, ensuring worker safety and protecting public health and the environment. Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are also offered to attendees.

Santa Barbara County's Agriculture Commissioner's Office and Farm Bureau will host today's event from 7:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark.