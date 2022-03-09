Watch
Spread of flames stopped in Grover Beach home

Posted at 5:34 AM, Mar 09, 2022
The upstairs bedroom of a Grover Beach home caught fire early Wednesday morning.

CAL FIRE reports first receiving a call around 4:27 a.m. about a fire in the 1600 block of Longbranch Avenue.

Five Cities Firefighters were able to knock down the flames to stop the spread by 4:52 a.m., but the fire was not fully extinguished.

Crews are on site to mop up the area.

One person is being checked for smoke inhalation.

The cause is currently under investigation.

