Spread of flames stopped in Grover Beach home

The upstairs bedroom of a Grover Beach home caught fire early Wednesday morning.

CAL FIRE reports first receiving a call around 4:27 a.m. about a fire in the 1600 block of Longbranch Avenue.

Five Cities Firefighters were able to knock down the flames to stop the spread by 4:52 a.m., but the fire was not fully extinguished.

Crews are on site to mop up the area.

￼

GBPD assisted @5CitiesFirePIO

morning on a structure fire in the 1600 block of

Longbranch. Several residents were evacuated. The

Fire Department is still on scene mopping up. Please

use caution when traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/S4MUg7vfZb — Grover Beach Police (@Grover_BeachPD) March 9, 2022

One person is being checked for smoke inhalation.

The cause is currently under investigation.