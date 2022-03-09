Spread of flames stopped in Grover Beach home

The upstairs bedroom of a Grover Beach home caught fire early Wednesday morning.
CAL FIRE reports first receiving a call around 4:27 a.m. about a fire in the 1600 block of Longbranch Avenue.
Five Cities Firefighters were able to knock down the flames to stop the spread by 4:52 a.m., but the fire was not fully extinguished.
Crews are on site to mop up the area.
￼— Grover Beach Police (@Grover_BeachPD) March 9, 2022
GBPD assisted @5CitiesFirePIO
morning on a structure fire in the 1600 block of
Longbranch. Several residents were evacuated. The
Fire Department is still on scene mopping up. Please
use caution when traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/S4MUg7vfZb
One person is being checked for smoke inhalation.
The cause is currently under investigation.