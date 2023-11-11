Spread the Christmas cheer this year by being a Santa to a senior

The Christmas season is fast approaching and you can spread the holiday cheer by participating in San Luis Obispo County's Santa to a Senior program.

The local program is being hosted by the franchise network, Home Instead, and encourages community members to give back by buying a gift for a local senior in need.

Home Instead has partnered with several local businesses to help with the gift collection and distribution.

Anyone can get involved in the Be a Santa to a Senior program by choosing a gift request ornament on a tree display at participating locations and purchasing the item listed on it.

Participants can buy the requested gift and return it in a gift bag to the location with the ornament attached by December 8. The gifts will be delivered to local older adults in time for the holidays.

Here is a list of participating locations in San Luis Obispo County:

• Carlock's Bakery, 1024 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos, 93402, CA

• Movement for Life Physical Therapy, 890 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay, 93442, CA

• SLO Smiles, 878 Walnut St, San Luis Obispo, 93401, CA

• SloDoCo Donuts, 195 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, 93401, CA

• SloDoCo Donuts, 6917 El Camino Real, STE E, Atascadero, 93422, CA

• Tribe Coffeehouse, 1355 E Grand Ave, Arroyo Grande, 93420, CA

Home Instead has been hosting this program for the past 20 years.They have provided more than 2.2 million gifts nationwide.