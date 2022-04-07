Spring Carnival returns to Lompoc Thursday

The spring carnival begins Thursday at 5 p.m. in Lompoc at Ryon Memorial park.

The carnival from Paul Maurer Shows is free to enter but to ride carnival rides, visitors must purchase individual ride tickets or wristbands, which are good for unlimited rides. Wristbands are available for $30 until 5 p.m. Thursday. They can also be purchased during the carnival for $40.

Several games and concessions stands will offer a wide variety of games and food options, including hand-dipped corndogs and a carnival favorite, cotton candy.

Hours are from 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 3:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, click here.