Spring Carnival returns to Lompoc Thursday

KSBY
The portable theme park will be in Santa Maria Fairpark from July 1-4 and July 8-10.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Apr 07, 2022
The spring carnival begins Thursday at 5 p.m. in Lompoc at Ryon Memorial park.

The carnival from Paul Maurer Shows is free to enter but to ride carnival rides, visitors must purchase individual ride tickets or wristbands, which are good for unlimited rides. Wristbands are available for $30 until 5 p.m. Thursday. They can also be purchased during the carnival for $40.

Several games and concessions stands will offer a wide variety of games and food options, including hand-dipped corndogs and a carnival favorite, cotton candy.

Hours are from 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 3:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, click here.

