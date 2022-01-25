Spring Semester begins at Allan Hancock College

Students at Allan Hancock College began their Spring Semester Monday.

Allan Hancock is offering classes to accommodate students and staff during the latest surge of the pandemic.

Classes are offered in-person, online or in a hybrid format.

Masks are still required while indoors on campus, and all students and faculty are required to be fully vaccinated or be regularly tested for COVID-19.

"Inside classrooms we have sanitizers, everywhere you go we also have wipes for students when they come into class, they wipe their desks and before they leave, they wipe their desks so we make sure that everyone is taking that precaution," said student, Lenette Espinoza.

The college will be offering free COVID-19 testing to students and employees seven days a week at the Santa Maria Campus, and five days a week at the Lompoc campus.