Spring training for elephant seal docents starting in March

If you'd like to be a docent at the Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Viewing Area in San Simeon, training is starting soon.

The organization, Friends of the Elephant Seal, is recruiting new guides to help teach visitors about the northern elephant seals that visit area beaches.

A six-week spring training class for new docents is scheduled to begin in March.

The training program will include independent study assignments, virtual online sessions, and one all-day in-person training session scheduled for Saturday, May 6. Three in-person mentoring sessions will also be scheduled between April 17 and May 5.

Docents work three or four 3-hour shifts per month in the morning or afternoon. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

The deadline to apply is Monday, Feb. 27. Click here for more information and an application.