SR-41 closure prompts up to 45-minute delays this week

Construction on the Highway 46 and State Route 41 Interchange Project East is set to continue on Tuesday, prompting travel delays in north San Luis Obispo County.

According to Caltrans, the project requires the full closure of State Route 41 between the Highway 46 interchange and the Highway 33 intersection near Reef Station.

The closure will reportedly be in effect from Tuesday, June 10, through Thursday, June 12.

Caltrans officials say detours will be available in the area. Travelers headed east on Highway 46 will continue to State Route 33 before reaching State Route 41. Travelers headed south on State Route 41 will detour onto State Route 33 to Highway 46.

Delays resulting from this detour are not expected to exceed 45 minutes, according to the agency.

Details on the roadwork project can be found in this story.