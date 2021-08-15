St. Anthony Celebration parade in Pismo Beach

The streets of Pismo Beach were filled Sunday morning with participants and spectators of the St. Anthony celebration and parade.

According to organizers, the celebration has been a Portuguese tradition for generations. The parade is dedicated to St. Anthony's 'fiesta' which dates back to the time of Queen Isabel of Portugal.

The parade started at the Pismo Beach pier and ended at a local Catholic church where community members could partake in mass. Following the service, all were invited to a free meal provided to the public as part of the tradition.

"It's a lot of work, and so I encourage all involved people, Portuguese or non-Portuguese, to keep this tradition alive," said Manuel Dias, a participant of the St. Anthony celebration.

Organizers say the parade is bigger this year than in years past, and Portuguese community members from all over the county came out to celebrate the special day.