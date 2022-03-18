St. Baldrick's event raises money for childhood cancer research

Some local residents spent their St. Patrick's Day showing support for a good cause.

At the Trilogy Fights Childhood Cancer event in Nipomo, participants shaved their heads to raise money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

St. Baldrick's is a national charity that funds childhood cancer research.

Last year, the charity raised more than $18 million for cancer research. Trilogy's 2021 event alone raised more than $50,000.

"The first time I did one of these in 2016, we raised about $15,000. Last year, we raised 50. I think this year we're going to raise 50 as well, so it's fantastic the kind of support we get from the community," said event coordinator Cort Baker.

All proceeds raised from the event go directly back to the St. Baldrick's Foundation.