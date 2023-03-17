St. Baldrick's Day event raises funds for children's cancer research

Central Coast residents celebrated their St. Patrick's Day by helping raise funds for kids with cancer.

The St. Baldrick's Day fundraiser was held at the Monarch Club in Nipomo on Friday.

Those who attended, both men and women, had their heads shaved. All proceeds raised go straight to the St. Baldrick's foundation, which raises funds for childhood cancer.

"I have had a constituency of people who I know and have all contributed to this. So some of my friends raised as much as $15,000. I raised about four. So it's been really a super opportunity," said participant Laurance Shinderman.

St. Baldrick's Day is a national event, with head-shaving fundraisers taking place throughout the country.

