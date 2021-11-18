St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Lompoc vandalized

St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Lompoc was vandalized Saturday night.

Church officials say three stone benches and one atrium were destroyed.

The damages totalled $4,500, according to Michael Cunnigham, St. Mary's Episcopal Church Director.

Church officials say they do not know what lead to the vandalism.

"I just don't understand what would make somebody that angry and so my prayers are that that person or persons will somehow find a way to think about what they did," said Cunnigham.

Church officials tell KSBY this level of violence aimed at the church is unprecedented.

KSBY reached out to the Lompoc Police Department to see if they are investigating the incident but have not heard back.