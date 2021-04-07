Watch
St. Mary's school students collect socks for cancer patients

Posted at 7:14 PM, Apr 06, 2021
Staff from St. Mary of the Assumption School in Santa Maria delivered a huge donation of socks to the Mission Hope Cancer Center on Tuesday.

The school began collecting donations about a month ago to help benefit patients battling cancer.

Teachers say the students like to give back to those in need.

"They understand that some people struggle and that there's some things in life that are hard for them and so it shows that people can pull together to help others," said Amy Iliff, teacher.

This was the school's first sock drive and the students collected 300 pairs.

In the past, they've donated pajamas to the homeless.

