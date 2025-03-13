St. Patrick's Day weekend events to fill your calendar

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, March 14 to Sunday, March 16, plus a few extra!

Downtown Farmers Market

Every Thursday Night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Higuera St. San Luis Obispo

Peak season at the Downtown Farmer's Market is back! Every Thursday night enjoy five blocks of Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo filled with vendors from across the Central Coast. Starting this week, hours have expanded for the peak season, now running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Healthy Living for Brain and Body

Thursday, March 13th, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.Chumash Village, San Luis Obispo

This class teaches the latest research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement. Participants will learn to incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

Senior Health Expo

Friday, March 14th 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Allan Hancock College's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium, Santa Maria

Community Partners in Caring will host the 2025 Senior Expo this Friday from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at Allan Hancock College's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium in Santa Maria. This free event will connect seniors and caregivers with vital resources, including health screenings, financial planning, legal support, assistive devices, and volunteer opportunities.

James Gang Festival 2025

Friday, March 14th and Saturday, March 15th 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tobin James Cellars, Paso Robles

The wine will be flowing alongside tasty bites and live music at the 2025 James Gang Festival. From 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights Tobin James Cellars will fill come alive with specialty tastings a cook off, airbrush tattoos, bites from 20 local chefs plus music. The four bands features are the JC Smith Band in North Tent, the Joy Bonner Band playing outside, The Jammies in the South Tent and Rolf & Todd Duo-The Chaos vibing in the Blue Lounge. Attendees must be 21 and over.

"Some Like it Hot" Blacksmithing Competition and Chili Cook Off

Saturday, March 15th 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Templeton Historical Museum

The Templeton Historical Museum is welcoming all to the "Some Like it Hot" blacksmithing competition and chili cook off! Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the museum at 301 South Main Street will fill with art, delicious food, competitions, auctions and more.

Nexus Ballroom Dance 3 Year Masquerade Ball

Saturday, March 15th 6 p.m. to 11:50 p.m. Nexus Ballroom, San Luis Obispo Public Market

Celebrate three years of the Nexus Ballroom Dance Community with a night filled with music, dancing and mystery. Saturday night the lower level of the SLO Public Market will host a masquerade ball from 6 p.m. to 11:50 p.m. Attendees can expect delicious food, a champagne toast, surprise entertainment and obviously lots of dancing!

A Splash of Wine and Whales

Saturday, March 15th, 6 p.m. The Cliffs Hotel and Spa, Shell Beach

Join together to protect our marine mammals at the Splash of Wine and Whales event, Saturday at The Cliffs Hotel in Shell Beach. Starting at 6 p.m. enjoy a reception with local wines, a panel discussion with marine scientists, raffle prizes and more with proceeds going to whale conservation efforts.

Buellton Wine and Chili Festival

Sunday March 16th, Noon to 4:30 p.m., Flying Flags RV Resort, Buellton

The Buellton Wine and Chili Festival is bringing the heat to St. Paddy's Day! This Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m., the Flying Flags RV Resort in Buellton will host over 30 wineries, craft breweries and more alongside 25 competing chili and salsa cooks, plus live entertainment will fill the air!

Denim & Diamonds Family Dance

Sunday, March 16th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Veterans' Memorial Community Center, Santa Maria

Grab your best western glam outfits Sunday for the Denim and Diamonds Family Dance at the Veteran's Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. all families with kids under 17 years old are invited to enjoy an evening filled with music, dancing, photos and more!

St. Baldrink's Day Event

Sunday, March 16th 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Monarch Club, Trilogy Monarch Dunes, Nipomo

The Trilogy Pickleball Club invites you to make a big difference while enjoying a fun afternoon. Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Monarch Club in Nipomo will host a St. Baldrick's fundraiser. Ten brave participants will be shaving their heads in solidarity for children fighting cancer plus there will be a raffle, silent auction, and live auction.

Sunday Funday at Vina Robles

Every Sunday in March from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Vina Robles

Enjoy wine, food, a DJ and more every Sunday through March at Vina Robles "Sunday Funday" music series! Every Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. the new tasting room at 1650 Ramada Drive will feature cheese plates, pizzas, wines and music!

