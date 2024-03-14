St Patrick's Day weekend is filled with events across the Central Coast

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across the Central Coast from Friday, March 15th through Sunday, March 17th.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Morro Bay City Wide Yard Sale

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 15-17, across Morro Bay

It is treasure galore this weekend at the Morro Bay City Wide Yard Sale! For the 24th year, over a hundred homes across Morro Bay will hold yard sales with everything you could want up for grabs. Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Full details and a map can be found here!

SLO Living Home and Outdoor Expo

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 16-17, Paso Robles Event Center

It is time for two days filled with all things indoor and outdoor living at the Paso Robles Event Center. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., meet local designers, connect with experts, experience new products plus enjoy local food and beverages at the SLO Living Home and Outdoor Expo.

Full details can be found here!

Central Coast Classic

March 16-17, Sinsheimer Park

Catch two days filled with old-fashioned fun at the ballpark this weekend during the Central Coast Classic! Four baseball teams from SLO and the Bay Area will face off during two games Saturday and two Sunday all for free at Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo.

Saturday, March 16

Pelicans at Smudge Pots — Noon

Coasters at Highlanders — 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Smudge Pots at Coasters — 11 a.m.

Highlanders at Pelicans — 1:30 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

805 Night Market

3 p.m. to 10 p.m., March 16-17, Earl Warren Showgrounds, Santa Barbara

Discover a culinary paradise Saturday and Sunday night at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. both nights, the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara will host more than 30 diverse food vendors plus live music and entertainment!

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, March 16th

Prom Re-do

6 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., Nexus SLO Public Market

If you loved or maybe didn't love your prom, there is time for a re-do this weekend at Nexus Ballroom in the San Luis Obispo Public Market. The "through the ages" theme will bring inspiration from the roaring 20s to the neon-soaked 80s and beyond. Admission includes food, drinks and live entertainment from 6 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, March 17th

Buellton Wine and Chili Festival

Noon to 4:30 p.m., Flying Flags RV Resort, Buellton

The Buellton Wine and Chili Festival is bringing the heat to St. Paddy's Day! This Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m., the Flying Flags RV Resort in Buellton will host over 35 wineries, craft breweries and more alongside 25 competing chili and salsa cooks, plus live entertainment will fill the air!

Full details can be found here!

