Stabbing investigation underway at San Luis Obispo bar

Two stabbing investigations are underway in San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Obispo police say they responded to two separate stabbing incidents that took place in the early-morning hours of June 19 in the downtown area.

The first incident took place at approximately 1:51 a.m., with San Luis Obispo Police responding to a report of a stabbing at the Library Bar on the 700 block of Higuera Street.

According to a report filed by San Luis Obispo police, the victim suffered stab wounds to his upper torso. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries that were said to not be life-threatening.

The second stabbing incident was reported at around 4:52 a.m. with the victim suffering a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to a local hospital where they had detectives determine that the incident had occurred somewhere in the downtown area.

Detectives are working to determine whether the two incidents are related.

Officers say they were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the potential suspects and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the persons of interest.

SLOPD A person of interest in a stabbing investigation in San Luis Obispo

Anyone with information regarding the potential suspects can contact SLOPD Detective Bureau Sergeant Schafer at (805) 594-8056 or report anonymously to Crime Stopper at (805) 549-STOP.

This is an ongoing investigation.