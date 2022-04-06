Stabbing investigation underway in Paso Robles

UPDATE (2:50 p.m.) - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officials have announced they are also looking for Cruz Christopher Gomez, Jr., as a suspect in Wednesday morning's deadly shooting near Santa Margarita.

(2:14 p.m.) - The search for a stabbing suspect in Paso Robles is underway.

Paso Robles police say they responded to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Alamo Creek shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a woman having been stabbed multiple times.

She was taken to a local hospital but the extent of her injuries was not provided.

Police have identified a potential suspect as Cruz Christopher Gomez, Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. Gomez was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be is asked to call 911 or Paso Robles police at (805) 237-6464.

Authorities say they are looking into whether this case is connected to a shooting in Santa Margarita on Wednesday morning.

