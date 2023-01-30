Stabbing leads to attempted homicide arrest in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Police responded to reports of a bleeding male on Sunday evening.

It happened at about 6:35 p.m. near Anacapa Street and De La Guerra Street where officers located a middle-aged homeless man suffering from a stab wound.

Officers say the man was stabbed in the neck and was transported to Cottage Hospital.

Patrol officers and detectives were assisted in their investigation by the Community Action Team (C.A.T).

Due to C.A.T's relationships with people in the Santa Barbara community who are suffering from homelessness, they were able to quickly find information. A suspect was identified, and probable cause was developed to make an arrest.

Shortly after, the suspect identified as 27-year-old Mitchell Grant Grote, was located on Milpas Street and arrested for attempted homicide. He was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail of $1,000,000.