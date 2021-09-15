Stabbing victim rides bike to hospital, Goleta man arrested

A Goleta man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for a stabbing early Tuesday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the victim rode a bike to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital just after 2 a.m. and was treated for serious injuries.

Sheriff's officials say the stabbing happened near Highway 217. Deputies investigating the case identified the suspect as Juan Diaz-Chevez, 32, and the sheriff's office says he was located and taken into custody in the Old Town Goleta area just before 4:45 a.m.

Diaz-Chevez is being held at the Santa Barbara County Mail Jail with bail set at $1 million.

Sheriff's officials say the victim is expected to recover.