Staff shortages close Sunset Drive-In for second day

The Sunset Drive-In is not showing its traditional double-feature on Tuesday night.

The movie theater, located at 255 Elks Ln. in San Luis Obispo, was dark beginning on Monday night due to a staff shortage, the business shared on Facebook.

According to owner Larry Rodkey, several employees had recently tested positive for coronavirus, so they opted to close on Jan. 17-18.

When shows resume, the cash-only theater will play films Sing 2 and The 355 through Thursday, Jan. 20. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins at 7 p.m.

The theater says they hope to reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 19.