Staff to present plan regarding Georgia Brown Elementary School soon

More information about Georgia Brown Elementary School was discussed at Tuesday's Paso Robles Joint Unified School District meeting.

Back in May, the school district found apotential fault line beneath the campus.

The future of the Georgia Brown Elementary has been up for discussion, creating a lot of turmoil among community members.

On Tuesday, staff and an architect presented information to the board regarding a letter they received from the California Geological Survey, which is requiring them to conduct an additional investigation of the anomaly.

Right now, school officials say the board has been directed to investigate what they can do from a maintenance standpoint.

"So, what can we do? Like and kind repairs? Can we do painting? Carpet replacement? HVAC replacement or a roof replacement? So, we're gonna work with our architect over the next couple of weeks to come up with a potential action plan and we'll bring that back to the board for them to make a final decision hopefully," said Brad Pawlowski, the PRJUSD Assistant Superintendent of business services.

School officials say they will likely present their action plan to the PRJUSD school board at the next meeting, which will happen on Tuesday, Sept. 26.