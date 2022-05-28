Staffing shortages impacting Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum

This is the last weekend, at least for a while, that the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum will be open.

The children’s museum in Santa Maria announced in a social media post that it would be closing temporarily starting Monday due to staffing shortages.

“We hope to reopen as soon as possible,” the Facebook post said, adding, “We sincerely hope and wish that everyone discovers wonderful learning moments at home, in school, or wherever you may spend your time. We eagerly look forward to welcoming you back soon!”

The Discovery Museum first opened in 1996 and offers a variety of hand-on exhibits and programs for children.

