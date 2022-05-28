Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Staffing shortages impacting Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum

SMV Discovery Museum.JPG
Discovery Museum
SMV Discovery Museum.JPG
Posted at 1:44 PM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 16:44:48-04

This is the last weekend, at least for a while, that the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum will be open.

The children’s museum in Santa Maria announced in a social media post that it would be closing temporarily starting Monday due to staffing shortages.

“We hope to reopen as soon as possible,” the Facebook post said, adding, “We sincerely hope and wish that everyone discovers wonderful learning moments at home, in school, or wherever you may spend your time. We eagerly look forward to welcoming you back soon!”

The Discovery Museum first opened in 1996 and offers a variety of hand-on exhibits and programs for children.

For Sunday’s hours, pricing and more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png