Standoff between Santa Barbara Police and man resolved

A standoff between Santa Barbara police and a man armed with two large kitchen knives ended without major incident, according to police.

Early Tuesday morning, police and members of the Crisis Negotiations Response Team responded to a 9-1-1 call about a man threatening family members with knives.

Police said that after asking the man to drop the knives multiple times, he moved to the front lawn of the home and moved towards an officer.

Police said that they then shot a rubber projectile at the man’s leg and after the man attempted to enter a neighbor’s property, they fired a second rubber projectile.

According to Santa Barbara Police, they were then able to negotiate with the man and he dropped the knives and was detained and evaluated by the County Crisis Recovery Emergency Services.

The man is now in custody at Cottage Hospital and no criminal charges are pending.