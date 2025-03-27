Star parties to world record attempts, here is what is going on this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, March 28, through Sunday, March 30, plus a few extra!

Spring RoundUp Intercollegiate Rodeo

March 29 and 30, Santa Maria Elks Event Center

Check out the inaugural Spring RoundUp Intercollegiate Rodeo this weekend at the Santa Maria Elks Event Center! This two-day event will feature some of the best collegiate rodeo athletes from the West Coast region. Friday gates open at 5 p.m. with competition starting at 7 p.m. followed by a concert from the Mother Corn Shuckers. Saturday, the gates for the Championship Matinee open at 11 a.m. with competition continuing at 1 p.m.

Spring Food Drive and Trapeze Event

Saturday, March 29, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Santa Barbara Trapeze Co.

Help set a Guinness World Record, try the trapeze and help the community Saturday at the 3rd annual Spring Food Drive and Trapeze event. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Santa Barbara Trapeze Company will stack donated cans and raise funds for Unity Shoppe. While there, you can try your hand at the flying trapeze and snack on complimentary tacos.

Giant Plant Sale

Saturday, March 29, 8 a.m. to noon, Center of Effort winery

Head to the Center of Effort winery in Arroyo Grande from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday for a giant plant sale. This one-day sale is hosted by and benefits the nonprofit Tolosa Children's Dental Center and its mission of providing care to underserved kids in San Luis Obispo County.

Star Party

Saturday, March 29 at 7 p.m., Santa Margarita Lake Park

Gaze at the stars Friday night with the Central Coast Astronomical Society. This free monthly star party will gather astronomy enthusiasts below the stars. Attendees can bring or borrow a telescope and are encouraged to arrive between 7 p.m. and dark when lights will be turned off.

SLO Funny Comedy Show Morro Bay

Saturday, March 29, 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. The Savory Palette, Morro Bay

Celebrate the three-year anniversay of SLOFunny with Dave DeVito. This ticked show for people 21 and older will fill the Savory Palette in Morro Bay from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Featuring Colton Irvine, Aiko Tanaka (Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, Jim Jeffrey's Show), Mary Upchurch (DryBar Comedy, SiusXM) and Headliner Lamont Ferguson (Amazon Prime, Sirius XM).

Conscious-Fest

Sunday, March 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

Enjoy a more "mindful" festival Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens of Atascadero. Conscious-Fest will feature holistic, mindful and spiritual vendors, live music, plus an alcohol free, CBD-infused beverage garden hosted by local business "To Be Honest."

SLO Meditative Music Festival

Sunday, March 30, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. United Methodist Church, San Luis Obispo

The SLO Meditative Music Festival is inviting you to experience the power of music on Sunday. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the United Methodist Church in San Luis Obispo will host a concert featuring contemporary classical violin, piano and electronic soundscapes.

Sunday Funday at Vina Robles

Every Sunday in March and April from noon to 3 p.m. at Vina Robles

Enjoy wine, food, a DJ and more every Sunday at Vina Robles' "Sunday Funday" music series. This popular series has now been extended through April. From noon to 3 p.m., the new tasting room at 1650 Ramada Dr. will feature cheese plates, pizzas, wines and music.

The Cake

March 28 through April 13, Thursday through Saturday 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre

Faith, family and frosting collide in a touching and timely new play opening at the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre. From March 28 through April 13, catch this show Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. plus weekend matinees at 2 p.m.

