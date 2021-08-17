Stargazers invited to sky-viewing party in Santa Maria

Astronomy enthusiasts can mark their calendars for Saturday, Aug. 28, to come out for a night of stargazing in Santa Maria.

The free event is hosted by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department. It will be at Los Flores Ranch Park, at 6271 Dominion Rd.

Groups will catch views of star clusters, planets, satellites and more, the city says.

Attendees can choose one of two sessions, from 8 to 9 or 9 to 10 p.m. in the evening. The city asks those looking to attend to register online by searching for the event.

The Recreation and Parks Department recommends people bring chairs and their own telescope. Additional telescopes provided by local astronomy groups will be available to use.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and use only red lights. No flashlights or dogs are allowed.

The event may be canceled if weather is bad.

A new Ranch to River Nature Experience Trailer will be on site, featuring a mobile observatory that the Leadership Santa Maria Valley Class of 2020 made possible.