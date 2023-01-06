Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Start the new year with a new career with USPS

Postal Service looking to hire across Santa Barbara County
USPS Cranberry Township
Gene J. Puskar/AP
A person deposits mail in a box outside United States Post Office in Cranberry Township, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
USPS Cranberry Township
Postal Service Vehicles
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 14:20:18-05

If you are looking for a job or career in government or something with public service, the U.S. Postal Service is hiring.

Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are hiring for multiple positions. These include:

  • Mail processing: Clerks and Mail Handlers
  • Delivery: City and Rural Carriers
  • Transportation: Tractor Trailer Operations
  • Maintenance: Mechanics, Laborer Custodian and Automotive Technician

They are inviting those that are interested to come to either the Carpinteria Post Office on Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or the Santa Maria Post Office on Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On these days, applicants will be guided through the entire online application process by USPS staff, hear from real employees and submit their applications in real-time for positions posted on their website.

In order to apply for any of these positions, the applicant must be 18 years or older or 16 years old with a high school diploma or GED.

Citizenship or permanent resident status of five years is required.

Applicants must also be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background check.

Some positions may require an exam and any jobs that require driving need proof of a driver's license and a clean DMV record for the last two years.

If you are interested in joining the Postal Service, you can go to their website or usps.org/apply.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png