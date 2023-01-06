Start the new year with a new career with USPS

If you are looking for a job or career in government or something with public service, the U.S. Postal Service is hiring.

Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are hiring for multiple positions. These include:

Mail processing: Clerks and Mail Handlers

Delivery: City and Rural Carriers

Transportation: Tractor Trailer Operations

Maintenance: Mechanics, Laborer Custodian and Automotive Technician

They are inviting those that are interested to come to either the Carpinteria Post Office on Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or the Santa Maria Post Office on Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On these days, applicants will be guided through the entire online application process by USPS staff, hear from real employees and submit their applications in real-time for positions posted on their website.

The United States Postal Service is actively recruiting for many positions that may be perfect for you. Whether full time, part time or seasonal positions, we have options available: https://t.co/o6QpptiNbE



And for tips on where and how to apply: https://t.co/FdmjXJyPvL pic.twitter.com/yJuRn2Ic2w — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) January 3, 2023

In order to apply for any of these positions, the applicant must be 18 years or older or 16 years old with a high school diploma or GED.

Citizenship or permanent resident status of five years is required.

Applicants must also be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background check.

Some positions may require an exam and any jobs that require driving need proof of a driver's license and a clean DMV record for the last two years.

If you are interested in joining the Postal Service, you can go to their website or usps.org/apply.

