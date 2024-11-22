State budget cuts prompt service level reductions at Superior Court of SLO Co.

In response to the cuts required by the state budget, the San Luis Obispo Superior Court has announced several service reductions at its facility.

Officials say the reductions are necessary measures in response to this year’s permanent budget deficit of approximately $1 million for the local court system.

The significant service adjustments will also reportedly allow the Superior Court to prepare for expected reductions in fiscal year 2025-2026.

Effective Dec. 9, the San Luis Obispo Superior Court will reduce its public phone hours as follows:



San Luis Obispo branch: Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. - noon

Paso Robles branch: Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. - noon

Grover Beach branch: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. - noon and 1 - 3 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - noon

Starting Dec. 9, the Court will also eliminate the Civil Attorney line and consolidate the Civil/Family Law line for the Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo Courthouses, creating one centralized line for all Civil/Family Law-related Clerk’s Office questions.

Other reductions set to take effect include the San Luis Obispo Superior Court public counter hours, which will change as follows starting Feb. 3:



San Luis Obispo branch: Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. - noon

Paso Robles branch: Wednesday and Friday 8:30 a.m. - noon

Grover Beach branch: Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. - noon

Pursuant to state code, the Court is seeking input from the public regarding the reduction of the counter hours for the Clerk’s Office. Officials say those interested in submitting comments can e-mail them to admin@slo.courts.ca.gov or mail them to its address in San Luis Obispo.

Comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 in order to be considered, according to representatives.

The Superior Court of San Luis Obispo County reports that the reduction in phone and counter hours is necessary for Court staff to devote more time to filling and processing documents, as budget cutbacks have also prompted position vacancies within the Court.

Officials say the facility will also operate with significantly reduced staffing levels from Nov. 25 through Dec. 23 due to the Court's Voluntary Time Off program offered to employees.

During this time, restraining orders and other urgent matters with statutory deadlines will reportedly be scheduled as usual, but other judicial calendars will be reduced.

To mitigate the impact of the reduced staffing, Court representatives say many services are now available online, including the ability to file and view cases.

Officials say they hope to avoid layoffs and mandatory furloughs while closing the budget deficit for the current fiscal year through these new implementations.

For more information, community members can contact Court Administration at admin@slo.courts.ca.gov or by calling (805)706-3615.