State gives seal of approval for SLO County groundwater sustainability plan for Paso Basin

The California Department of Water Resources is recommending approval of the sustainability plan for the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin.

San Luis Obispo County officials say this is important to residents because if the county had not received approval, they would have lost local control of the management of the Paso basin.

County officials say they want to control the basin so they can be more sensitive to the needs of all residents.

"We can now ensure the management strategies are fair and equitable to the groundwater users of the basin,” SLO County director of groundwater sustainability Blaine Reely said in a press release.