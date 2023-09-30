Watch Now
State Hospital job-seekers welcomed to explore opportunities at Annual Career Fair

A career fair will be hosted by the Department of State Hospitals-Atascadero on Saturday, September 30
Posted at 5:03 PM, Sep 29, 2023
The Department of State Hospitals-Atascadero is hosting a job fair this weekend with open positions across multiple departments in the hospital.

Located on 700+ acres in Atascadero, the hospital is one of the largest forensic, mental health hospitals in the nation offering employment in 173 different job classifications.

Organizers say an on-site computer lab will be available to give applicants a head start on the state employment process and staff will be available for assistance and support.

The event will take place Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 10333 El Camino Real.

