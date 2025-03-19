UPDATE: Arrest made following pursuit, standoff in Los Osos

UPDATE (1:30 p.m.): A man was taken into custody following a pursuit and standoff in Los Osos Wednesday.

State Parks reports an officer was out on patrol when they noticed a vehicle coming up behind them at a high rate of speed near 16th Street.

They say the driver was driving erratically, speeding and passed the officer on a double yellow, adding that when the officers tried to stop the driver, the driver took off, ultimately running into a home in the area of 16th Street and Santa Maria Avenue.

Other agencies were called in to assist during the standoff. The man was ultimately taken into custody, State Parks reported.

No one was injured.

State Parks did not have information immediately available on the identity of the man.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene in Los Osos Wednesday afternoon.

While information on what prompted the response from a California Highway Patrol helicopter and deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available, KSBY is told State Parks is lead on the investigation.

KSBY has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story once information becomes available.

