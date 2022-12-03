State Route 1 closed due to rockslides

Watch Now
State Route 1 is closed due to rock slides after a Templeton CHP officer discovered large rocks were falling from the hillside east of State Route 1.

Caltrans was contacted and has enacted a full closure of State Route 1 just north of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo and at Mud Creek in Monterey County.

The road closure is expected to extend into Monday, Dec. 5 due to the predicted continuation of rainy weather.

Updated road conditions will be provided on Dec. 5.

It is unknown at this time what the exact road closure will look like and how long it will last.

All motorists should avoid State Route 1 and use northbound US 101 instead.

Additionally, Nacimiento-Ferguson Road is not suggested for motorists to drive on because vehicles can become disabled as rain and mudslides continue.

