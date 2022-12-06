State Route 1 closure for Annual Christmas Parade in Guadalupe

The public will encounter road closures for Guadalupe’s Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The closure will be in the following location:



State Route 1 (Guadalupe Street) will be closed to through traffic from State Route 166 (West Main Street) to 11th Street.



Signage will be in place notifying the public of this road closure.

Caltrans told KSBY this morning that a “special event” permit needs to be obtained for parades, bike rides, etc. that occur on State Highways. This should be sent in at least 8 weeks before the event, preferably sooner.

Payment is required at the acceptance of an application unless the applicant is a government corporation (fee-exempt).

For traffic updates, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 public affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the district 5 website.