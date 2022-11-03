State Route 135 closures for Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley event in Los Alamos

The public will encounter road closures for the Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley event on Thursday, November 3, from 10 a.m. to midnight.

State Route 135 “Bell Street” will be closed to through traffic from St. Joseph Street to Centennial Street on Thursday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Signage will be placed notifying the public of this road closure.

Caltrans wants to remind the community that all highway workers deserve to get home safely too.

They also want to ask all drivers to drive slowly and carefully in all work zones.