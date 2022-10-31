State Route 246/Highway 1 Pavement Project in Lompoc begins

A project to pave and improve State Route 246 from west of V Street to Highway 1 and on Highway 1 to the separation with West 12th Street in Lompoc begins on Monday, October 31.

This paving project will continue each week until project completion in September 2023.

Roadwork will result in lane closures on State Route 246/Highway 1 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This project includes new curb ramps and modifications to signal and lighting systems.

It is anticipated there will be a winter suspension due to low temperatures not suitable for paving from January to March of 2023.

The curb ramps will be closed for reconstruction with pedestrian detours in place. There may be intermittent closures of nearby side streets with detours in place.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.