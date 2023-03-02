Staying up to date on all recommended vaccinations

As many residents are preparing for spring break travel, Rite Aid is sharing a reminder that it's important to keep up to date on all recommended vaccinations.

For many people planning spring trips, Rite Aid says it’s a great time to ensure the community is up to date on immunizations like tetanus and COVID-19 boosters or the latest annual flu shot.

The flu most commonly peaks in February, and significant case numbers can continue into May, meaning it's not too late to get the flu shot.

For a full list of immunizations available, as well as how to set up an appointment, visit RiteAid.com.