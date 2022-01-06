Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stearns Wharf celebrating 150th anniversary

items.[0].image.alt
Edson Smith Photo Collection
Historical photo of Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara
wharf 1.jpg
Wharf and City from S Winter sunset 01.jpg
John Peck Stearns.png
Steamships at Wharf loaded with lumber Edson-17_wharf_422.jpg
Posted at 6:11 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 21:11:58-05

Santa Barbara is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Stearns Wharf.

John Peck Stearns built in the wharf in 1872 when there was no railroad and no roads into town. City officials say the wharf opened the community to large-scale commerce and trade.

It has since become a major attraction for the community and visitors.

Postcard Potter Hotel Stearns Wharf c1905.jpg
A postcard from the Potter Hotel showing Stearns Wharf circa 1905.

Over the years, the 2,300 foot-long wharf has had three major fires, been damaged by boats, and lost a 100-foot section to a water spout but has always been rebuilt or repaired.

To celebrate its 150th anniversary, Stearns Wharf merchants will hold Wharf Wednesdays on the first Wednesday of each month, offering special deals and family-friendly activities.

The commemoration will wrap up in October with a special celebration and fireworks.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png