Stearns Wharf celebrating 150th anniversary

Santa Barbara is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Stearns Wharf.

John Peck Stearns built in the wharf in 1872 when there was no railroad and no roads into town. City officials say the wharf opened the community to large-scale commerce and trade.

It has since become a major attraction for the community and visitors.

Edson Smith Photo Collection A postcard from the Potter Hotel showing Stearns Wharf circa 1905.

Over the years, the 2,300 foot-long wharf has had three major fires, been damaged by boats, and lost a 100-foot section to a water spout but has always been rebuilt or repaired.

To celebrate its 150th anniversary, Stearns Wharf merchants will hold Wharf Wednesdays on the first Wednesday of each month, offering special deals and family-friendly activities.

The commemoration will wrap up in October with a special celebration and fireworks.