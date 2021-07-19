Stolen tip jar from Morro Bay fish market recovered, arrests made

Arrests were made in connection with the theft of a tip jar from a Morro Bay fish market last week.

Morro Bay police say on Thursday, July 15, a woman got out of a vehicle and stole the employee tip jar at Giovanni's Fish Market before running to a waiting vehicle along the embarcadero to get way.

Pictures of the woman and vehicle suspected in the theft were shared on social media and police say on Saturday, they received a tip that the vehicle was parked at a restaurant in San Simeon.

Officers responded and say four people were contacted, including the suspect, identified as Brittany Renee Doyle, 21.

Doyle and another man both ran off toward the beach but were taken into custody a short time later, police say.

“During the foot pursuit one of the suspects attempted to discard narcotics and paraphernalia into the ocean. All narcotics and paraphernalia were located and seized by officers,” according to a press release, which states the stolen tip jar was also found inside the vehicle.

Police say did not whether any money was recovered.

Three of the four people were arrested on suspicion of various drug charges.

They are all reportedly from Tulare County.

Police ask anyone with information on similar thefts or incidents to contact them at (805) 772- 6225. Anonymous tips can be made by calling San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

