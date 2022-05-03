Stolen vehicle pursuit ends on Hwy 101 near Orcutt

A stolen vehicle pursuit ended Tuesday on Highway 101 near Orcutt.

The California Highway Patrol says the pursuit involving the stolen silver Ford F150 began in San Luis Obispo.

Officers deployed spike strips just south of the Clark Avenue exit on Southbound Highway 101 and they successfully disabled the truck shortly before 11:15 a.m.

CHP has not released additional information on the driver or details about when or where the vehicle was stolen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.