Stolen vehicle report leads to arrest of Santa Maria woman in Goleta

A woman from Santa Maria was arrested in Goleta on Tuesday after authorities say she was caught driving a stolen vehicle.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the victim spotted their vehicle on the highway and alerted the California Highway Patrol whose officers followed it to the Camino Real Marketplace shopping center on Hollister Ave.

Sheriff's officials say the woman who was driving abandoned the vehicle and ran off.

After a search, she was reportedly found behind the PetSmart store.

Angel Marie Ybarra, 31, was arrested on a no-bail felony warrant and charges related to the stolen vehicle. Sheriff's officials say she may face additional charges as well.