Stone Soup Festival hosts Mardi Paws Dog Parade

The Stone Soup Music Festival returned to Grover Beach this weekend, bringing community members together for free entertainment, food, art and craft booths, and merchandise vendors.

On Sunday morning, the festival hosted the Mardi Paws Dog Parade where dog owners were encouraged to dress up their canine companions.

Awards were presented for Best in Mardi Paws, Most Original, Most Colorful, and Best Dog/Owner Look-alike. All dogs were required to be on a leash.

The festival was open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for its second day on Sunday. After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, vendors say the first day of the event was a success.

"It was a good turnout considering the event is smaller," said Jenette Jessop, owner of Spirit Spa Soap. "It was just as fun as we remembered, and maybe even more fun just because we missed it so much."

The Stone Soup Music Festival kicked off in 1990, and this year marks its 31st anniversary. Because of the pandemic, the event was canceled in 2020. More information on the Stone Soup Festival can be found on their website or call their office at 805-489-4196.